Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.93

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.93 and last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 16202467 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.66.

Several analysts have commented on WBA shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.07.

The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.29%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,859.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,859.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

