Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 755,493 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,170,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755,493 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 0.7% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.08% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $264,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,055,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 190,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 116,656 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 138,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,044,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

USMV traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.04. 863,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.09.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.