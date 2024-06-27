Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $152.54 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,006,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499,399 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.98% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $152,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $855,000. Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,483,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 750,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,383,000.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JAAA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.86. 2,330,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,061. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.59 and a twelve month high of $51.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.60.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile
The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.
