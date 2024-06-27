Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $71.29 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 892,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $71,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,181,000 after buying an additional 2,186,324 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,306,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,287,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,837 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,928.2% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,290 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,911,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.24. 10,943,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,190,563. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.51. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

