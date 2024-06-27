Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $87.03 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,504,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,660 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $87,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $647,943,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061,819 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531,562 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,576,000 after acquiring an additional 922,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,745,000.

Shares of JEPI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.73. 2,567,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,297,619. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.94.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

