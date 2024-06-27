Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,083 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $34,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VONG. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 640,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,973,000 after purchasing an additional 70,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $663,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VONG traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $94.47. The company had a trading volume of 687,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,927. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.85 and a 12-month high of $95.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.49.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.