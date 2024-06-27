Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $26,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 154.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

VONE stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $247.05. 29,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,882. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a one year low of $185.74 and a one year high of $248.54.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.814 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

