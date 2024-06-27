Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 24,171 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,171 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $31,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $1,248,036,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 46,241.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 840,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,142,000 after buying an additional 838,813 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,541,967,000 after buying an additional 705,771 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,595,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,167,000 after buying an additional 160,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,481,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,391,000 after buying an additional 150,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.14.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.1 %

DE stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $376.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,709,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.01. The company has a market capitalization of $103.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $353.15 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

