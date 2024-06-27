Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 4,433 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $33,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,886,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,802 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,507,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,781,000 after purchasing an additional 873,269 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,895.1% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 741,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,643,000 after purchasing an additional 729,406 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 79.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 831,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,150,000 after purchasing an additional 367,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,097,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,328,000 after purchasing an additional 362,140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,876,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,265. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.94 and its 200-day moving average is $57.37. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $60.59.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

