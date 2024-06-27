Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,619 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $134,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $174.32. 781,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,754. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $179.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.15. The company has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

