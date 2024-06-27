Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 10,157 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 740,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,157 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $28,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

PJUL traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $38.87. The company had a trading volume of 137,373 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.46. The firm has a market cap of $773.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

