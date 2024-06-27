Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 542,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,009 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $31,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.60. 4,398,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,600. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.01. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $58.61.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

