Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 4,059 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 154.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 336.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.04. 1,136,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,452,221. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average of $41.46. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

