Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,221 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.4% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $42,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.3 %

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $481.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,063,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,935,855. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $486.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $451.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.05.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.7615 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

