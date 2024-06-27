Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.74 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,095 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 27,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 155.3% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 51.0% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 169,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after buying an additional 57,163 shares during the last quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 119,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 21,075 shares during the period. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.35. 189,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,390,151. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.20. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.53 and a fifty-two week high of $93.81. The stock has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

