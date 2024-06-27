Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,972,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,746,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF alerts:

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,581. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.22. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a one year low of $27.94 and a one year high of $37.47. The stock has a market cap of $281.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.