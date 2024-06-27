Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $2.51 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 179,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 112,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 137,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.54. 8,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,155. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.47.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

