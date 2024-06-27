Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 211.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,041 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,521 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,451,722 shares of company stock worth $947,990,915 over the last three months. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $68.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,331,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,986,498. The stock has a market cap of $550.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $69.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.05.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.97.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

