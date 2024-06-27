Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $9.78 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,378 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $9,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGIT. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 378,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,462,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,898,000 after acquiring an additional 208,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 287,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,437,000 after acquiring an additional 40,337 shares during the last quarter.

VGIT stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.39. 80,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,878. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.35. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $59.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1787 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

