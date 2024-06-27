Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.9% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $27,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 36,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.44. 725,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,529,550. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.84. The company has a market cap of $129.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

