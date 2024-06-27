Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 3,299 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $1,029,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,712,995.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $1,029,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,712,995.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $241,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 772,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,504,006.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,686,742 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $2.50 on Thursday, reaching $131.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,348,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,568,548. The company has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.12 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.05. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.60 and a 1 year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.03.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

