Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,665 shares of company stock worth $13,995,465 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.94. 1,132,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,031,505. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.44 and its 200 day moving average is $60.69. The firm has a market cap of $275.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.36.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

