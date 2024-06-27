Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,502,000 after acquiring an additional 25,342 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VUG traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $377.63. 164,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,907. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $351.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.98. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $378.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

