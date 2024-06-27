Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 3,733 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $20,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547,415 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,619 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $150,204,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,763,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.85. The company had a trading volume of 400,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,376,609. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.39 and a 200 day moving average of $84.43. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.