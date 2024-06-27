Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 8,241 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,241 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,884,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,289,000 after purchasing an additional 186,821 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,059,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,131,000 after acquiring an additional 115,272 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,417,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,516,000 after acquiring an additional 169,321 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $254,023,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VYM traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.23. 79,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,845. The company has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.94. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $121.64.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

