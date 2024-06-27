Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,745 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Northeast Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,342,000 after buying an additional 36,698 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 455,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.54. 652,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,022. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.96.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.