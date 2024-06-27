Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Has $416,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 56.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,696 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10,957.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 396.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $77.46. 42,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,772. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $81.74.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

