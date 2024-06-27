Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.37. 873,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,136,948. The company has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.08. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $62.35.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.484 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

