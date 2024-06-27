Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Sells 3,090 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VONV. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 947.7% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,011,000 after buying an additional 17,093 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,616,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,771,000 after buying an additional 558,711 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter worth about $4,454,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 269,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,563,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

NASDAQ VONV traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.40. 60,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,584. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12-month low of $62.92 and a 12-month high of $78.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.15.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.389 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

