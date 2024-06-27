Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VV stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $251.43. 77,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $187.49 and a 1-year high of $252.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.49.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

