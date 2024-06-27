WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Acquires 89 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $377.42. 192,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,429. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.98. The firm has a market cap of $130.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $378.16.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

