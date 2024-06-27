WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,976 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned 0.65% of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,476,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 243.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 49,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 34,947 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 120,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 26,091 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $473,000.

Get First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

MARB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.51. 17,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,685. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.07. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $20.45.

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Profile

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.