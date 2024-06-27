WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Has $2.07 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 8,317 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 753,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,507,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $181.27. The stock had a trading volume of 56,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,748. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.22. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

