WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Has $492,000 Stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEGR. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.18. 189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,775. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.03. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $44.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.97.

About First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

