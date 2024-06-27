WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,176,000 after buying an additional 23,726,348 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,144,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,363,000 after buying an additional 2,579,005 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2,285.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,641,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,553,000 after buying an additional 1,572,214 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,885,000 after buying an additional 1,559,108 shares during the period. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,562,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.54. 652,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,022. The firm has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.96.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.