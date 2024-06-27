Wedbush Comments on First Foundation Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Foundation in a research report issued on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Foundation’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. First Foundation had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $51.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.93 million.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

First Foundation Stock Performance

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $7.52. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Foundation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Foundation during the third quarter worth $610,000. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new position in First Foundation during the third quarter worth $365,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 149.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 25,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,812,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,097,000 after acquiring an additional 20,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.09%.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

