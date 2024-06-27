Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 230.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $52,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WPM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.94. 364,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,353. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $57.87.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.74% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 47.69%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.