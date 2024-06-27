Windsor Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Windsor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 552 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,727,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,068,000 after purchasing an additional 97,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,657,000 after purchasing an additional 225,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,006,348,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,682,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $803,143,000 after purchasing an additional 126,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $592,451,000 after purchasing an additional 53,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

CI stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $337.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,491,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,163. The business has a 50-day moving average of $342.12 and a 200-day moving average of $332.66. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $253.95 and a one year high of $365.71. The stock has a market cap of $95.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,902.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,726. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CI. Piper Sandler began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W upgraded The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 target price (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

