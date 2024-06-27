Windsor Capital Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Windsor Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 37,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 35,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 14,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.65. 7,392,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,589,402. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $44.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.