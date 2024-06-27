Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 1,079 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Windsor Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Idaho Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 86,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after buying an additional 57,725 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $540,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 174,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,450,000 after purchasing an additional 78,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,120,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,021,247. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.79 and a 1 year high of $95.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.33.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.