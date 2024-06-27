Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 499,200 shares, an increase of 149.7% from the May 31st total of 199,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 332.8 days.
Woolworths Group Price Performance
Shares of WOLWF stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.64. 745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582. Woolworths Group has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $26.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.99.
Woolworths Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Woolworths Group
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.