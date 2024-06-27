Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 499,200 shares, an increase of 149.7% from the May 31st total of 199,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 332.8 days.

Woolworths Group Price Performance

Shares of WOLWF stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.64. 745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582. Woolworths Group has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $26.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.99.

Woolworths Group Company Profile

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Australian Food, Australian B2B, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. The Australian B2B segment engages in procurement and distribution of food and related products for resale to other businesses, as well as provision of supply chain services to business customers in Australia.

