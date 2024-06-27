Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.82 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Down 3.4 %

Worthington Enterprises stock opened at $48.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.01. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.35. Worthington Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Worthington Enterprises

In other Worthington Enterprises news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $61,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on WOR shares. StockNews.com lowered Worthington Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Worthington Enterprises from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

