X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Trading 0.1% Higher

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.19 and last traded at $46.18. Approximately 4,398 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 6,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.13.
X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.91.
About X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF
The Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (HYDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high yield bonds with a low yield to worst. HYDW was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.
