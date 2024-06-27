XRP Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $871.90 Million (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. XRP has a total market cap of $26.31 billion and approximately $871.90 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XRP has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One XRP coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.
XRP Coin Profile
XRP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,987,490,594 coins and its circulating supply is 55,688,327,582 coins. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
XRP Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.
