Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Yellow Cake plc (LON:YCA – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 573.50 ($7.28) and last traded at GBX 577 ($7.32). 954,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 985,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 598 ($7.59).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 776 ($9.84) target price on shares of Yellow Cake in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.75 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 641.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 644.63.

Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

