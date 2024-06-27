Zebec Network (ZBCN) Trading Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Zebec Network token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Zebec Network has a total market capitalization of $61.91 million and $4.95 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zebec Network has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zebec Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Zebec Network Token Profile

Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,987,978,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,883,649,370 tokens. The official website for Zebec Network is zebec.io. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq.

Zebec Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Network has a current supply of 99,987,978,070 with 50,883,649,370 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Network is 0.00118187 USD and is down -4.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $4,188,438.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebec Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebec Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zebec Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zebec Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebec Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.