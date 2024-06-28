1,097,037 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Purchased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,097,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Corteva by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,758,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260,808 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,298,000. Harris Associates L P purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,423,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,698,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,163,000 after buying an additional 2,529,539 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Corteva by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,236,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,293,000 after buying an additional 2,141,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.94. 5,954,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,589,447. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 67.94, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.66. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $58.76.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

