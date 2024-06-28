1,164 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Acquired by Lockerman Financial Group Inc.

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in AbbVie by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.99. 4,960,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,520,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.29. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $182.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim upped their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.64.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

