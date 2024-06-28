160,595 Shares in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Acquired by Ausbil Investment Management Ltd

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 160,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,693,000. Pembina Pipeline comprises about 2.9% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth $548,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 35,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,666,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,175,000 after buying an additional 30,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PBA traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $37.25. The stock had a trading volume of 37,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,653. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average of $35.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.24. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $37.67.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 13.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.501 per share. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

