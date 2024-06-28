180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 60 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,522 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 70.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $445,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth about $699,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 112.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 694,435 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $183,970,000 after buying an additional 367,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $5.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $300.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,904,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.36. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $224.69 and a 12-month high of $302.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $256.80 and a 200-day moving average of $256.00. The company has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.04%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 1,325 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total value of $368,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,614 shares in the company, valued at $23,542,999.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,275 shares of company stock worth $32,177,298 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

